Pitching for Aug. 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 11:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 12:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's games

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's games

Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

