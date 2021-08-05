 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching for Aug. 6
0 Comments

Pitching for Aug. 6

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 1:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News