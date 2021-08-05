Pitching for Aug. 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 1:20 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 6:07 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE