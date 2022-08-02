 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for Aug. 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 12:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 11:20 a.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

