Pitching for Aug. 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 8:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.