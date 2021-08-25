 Skip to main content
Pitching for Aug. 26
Pitching for Aug. 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's games

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 2:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's games

Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

