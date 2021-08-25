Pitching for Aug. 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's games
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 2:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's games
Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.