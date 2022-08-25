Pitching for Aug. 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 6:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 9:10 p.m.
People are also reading…
Saturday's games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.