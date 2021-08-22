 Skip to main content
Pitching for Aug. 24
Pitching for Aug. 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s GamesSeattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 6:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s GamesArizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 6:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (Weathers 4-6), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

