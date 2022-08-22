Pitching for Aug. 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
People are also reading…
Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 9:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 9:10 p.m.