Pitching for Aug 18
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 2:45 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

