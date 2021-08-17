Pitching for Aug 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-3), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-11) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-5), 2:45 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 11-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.