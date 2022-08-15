Pitching for Aug. 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 6:07 p.m.
Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 8:45 p.m.