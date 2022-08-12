 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for Aug. 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 2:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 6:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 6:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 8:05 p.m.

