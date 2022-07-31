Pitching for Aug. 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-14), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game