 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching for April 9
0 comments

Pitching for April 9

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

National League

Friday's Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 3:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Crime and Courts

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News