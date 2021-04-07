 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching for April 8
0 comments

Pitching for April 8

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s games

Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s games

Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News