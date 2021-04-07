Pitching for April 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s games
Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s games
