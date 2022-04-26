Pitching for April 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 8:38 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's games
People are also reading…
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 12:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 5:35 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 5:45 p.m.
Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 6:20 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.