Pitching for April 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 8:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 5:35 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 5:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 5:45 p.m.

Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 6:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

