Pitching for April 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 2:37 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday's games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.