 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitching for April 21
0 comments

Pitching for April 21

  • 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday's games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News