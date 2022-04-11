 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitching for April 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's games

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 3:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 5:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Washington at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

