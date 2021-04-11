 Skip to main content
Pitching for April 12
Pitching for April 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s games

Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s games

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Oakland at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

