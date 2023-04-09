AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 5:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 2-0), 5:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Texas (Heaney 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's games
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Philadelphia (Strahm 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0) at Atlanta (Elder 1-0), 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-2), 8:45 p.m.