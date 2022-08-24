Pirates' Cruz sets record

If the goal of swinging a bat is to hit the ball hard, then Oneil Cruz did it better than anyone.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie recorded the hardest-hit ball in the seven years that Major League Baseball has measured exit velocity, lashing a single that came off the bat at 122.4 mph in a 14-2 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cruz stepped in to face Braves starter Kyle Wright with one on and two outs in the third when he turned on a 91 mph fastball and smashed it off the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right field.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton previously had the record for the hardest-hit ball, reaching 122.2 mph in 2017 and again last year. MLB began tracking the metric in 2015.

“At the moment, I didn’t even think I hit the ball that hard,” said the 23-year-old Cruz. “When I came into the dugout, some of my teammates shared with me that I hit it 122 (mph). I smiled but deep down inside I was like, ‘Wow, I really hit that ball hard.’ Now, finding out that I broke a record, it means a lot to me. That’s something positive to take away from today’s game.”

Cruz initially thought the ball would clear the fence. Instead, it caromed to Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Cruz had no shot at extra bases. Acuña might have had an outside shot to get Cruz at first if first baseman Matt Olson had been covering the bag.

“To be honest with you, I did think it was going to go out but I did notice that it was starting to go down and about to hit the fence, that’s when I started running even harder,” Cruz said. “But I did expect it to go out. I didn’t expect it to hit the wall and come right back.”

Auto racing

Team Penske signed Joey Logano on Wednesday to a long-term contract extension that locks down both the 2018 NASCAR champion and teammate Ryan Blaney for the next several years.

Blaney got a contract extension last week, and Logano’s has been finalized to keep him in the No. 22 Ford.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners.”

Logano joined Team Penske ahead of the 2013 season after he was dumped by Joe Gibbs Racing over lack of performance. But he’s flourished at Penske and won 27 Cup races, including the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, the 2021 Bristol Dirt race and the first Next Gen race in the January exhibition at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Logano won his championship in 2018 when he beat Carl Edwards in the season finale to earn his only Cup title. It was only the second Cup title in Penske’s storied history.

Softball

Carol Hutchins, the NCAA softball victory leader who led Michigan to the 2005 national title, has retired after 38 seasons directing the Wolverines.

The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying Bonnie Tholl was promoted to lead the program after she serving as Hutchins’ top assistant for 29 years.

Hutchins had 1,707 victories.

Hutchins was hired as Michigan’s coach in 1985. Twenty years later, she became the first softball coach east of the Mississippi River to win a national title. In 2015, the Wolverines lost in the NCAA championship game.

She won 22 Big Ten regular-season titles, 10 conference tournament championships and never had a losing season. She led Michigan to 29 NCAA Tournaments, including 12 appearances in the Women’s College World Series.