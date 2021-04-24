Pinnow to represent Wisconsin at pageant

RACINE — Ava Pinnow, daughter of Christopher Pinnow and Corrine Krause of Racine, will represent Wisconsin in the America’s Little Miss Grand National Pageant in June in Orlando, Florida.

Pinnow was selected by a panel of judges in Bloomington this past year to receive two titles — America’s Little Miss Wisconsin and America’s Little Miss National Runway Model.

Pinnow, 10, is a fifth-grader at West Ridge IB World School. She is a competition dancer at Dance Arts Center, plays the viola in her school’s orchestra and is a junior in Girl Scouts. Pinnow has served her community by participating in Empty Bowls, orchestrated a sock drive for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), raised funds to donate Girl Scout cookies to the Hospitality Center, and made drawings and art projects for senior centers around town.

Pinnow will join other delegates from across America to compete in the Grand National Competition. America’s Little Miss Organization is a “non-glitz” pageant that encourages young women to showcase their personalities from within. Delegates participate in on-stage questions and introduction, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions.

The winner will receive prizes, and many opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson.

