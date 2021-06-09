 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pike River concert series is back at Hawthorn Hollow
0 Comments

Pike River concert series is back at Hawthorn Hollow

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — The first Pike River Benefit Concert of 2021 will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, featuring the music of Indigo Canyon at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

Started by Michelle Warnecke and Todd Steffenhagen, Indigo Canyon performs a soulful mix of originals and covers.

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with the organic jam rock of Cactii on July 16, and the antique pop and jazz of the Sweet Sheiks on Aug. 13.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door. Food and beverages will be sold. Proceeds go towards Hawthorn Hollow’s educational programming.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News