Pike River concert series is back at Hawthorn Hollow

KENOSHA — The first Pike River Benefit Concert of 2021 will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, featuring the music of Indigo Canyon at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

Started by Michelle Warnecke and Todd Steffenhagen, Indigo Canyon performs a soulful mix of originals and covers.

The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with the organic jam rock of Cactii on July 16, and the antique pop and jazz of the Sweet Sheiks on Aug. 13.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door. Food and beverages will be sold. Proceeds go towards Hawthorn Hollow’s educational programming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0