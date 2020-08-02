Pike River Benefit concert series continues

SOMERS — The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with social distancing edition from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 7 and 21, at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.
Concerts will be on the new Ozanne Outpost property where there is plenty of space to spread out and there will be different seating stations for each group.
Performers are:
- Aug. 7 — KR Bluegrass Band
- Aug. 21 — Sweet Sheiks
Attendance is limited to 50 people and tickets cost $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance. People may bring their own food and drinks; some concessions will be available. To obtain tickets or for more information, call 262-552-8196.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Downtown Racine has free live music
-
Waterford River Rhythms lineup set
-
Jazz concert series at Anderson Arts Center
- 13 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!