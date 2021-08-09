Pike Creek Benefit Concert series features Sweet Sheiks

SOMERS — The third and final Pike River Benefit Concert of 2021 will feature Milwaukee’s Sweet Sheiks on Friday, Aug. 13, at Hawthorn Hallow, 880 Green Bay Road.
Led by Jen Müttin-Schrank (guitar/saw/washboard), this violin (Ousia Lydian), banjo (Garrett Burton), clarinet (Andrew Spadafora), tuba (Aaron Johnson) lineup brings a modern flair to early jazz, blues and Americana classics.
Admission is $10. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds go towards Hawthorn Hollow’s educational programming.