Three different car dealerships on Washington Avenue had six total vehicles stolen from their lots over the weekend, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Dark clouds of smoke billowed out of windows and the ventilation system of the restaurant at the corner of Taylor Avenue and 16th Street at 10:45 a.m. Friday as a crowd gathered to watch.
A little girl in Africa learned to bake with an American cookbook. Now, she has her own bakery in Racine
Guinness-beer infused chocolate cupcakes. Red velvet cupcakes with a "citrus twist." Carrot cake with cloves and cinnamon. "I grew up in a family that cooks," says Roshan Elias, who was born in Africa, has an Indian background and is now the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. "We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar."
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.
“Mr. Dickert turned that parking lot into his own personal fight club,” prosecuting attorney John Wagner said during his opening statement.
'You ruined my family' | Watch now: At least 30 years in prison for murder of mother of three in 2000
While maintaining his innocence, Miguel Cruz told the now-grown orphaned children of Juanita Zdroik “I don’t have words to describe the pain … for all you went through" during his sentencing Thursday.
Bandanas, scarves and gaiters are no longer considered “face coverings" under the city's Safer Racine ordinance, but they aren't really being banned. A few other changes were made Monday night.
A Racine man has been charged in an armed robbery after his car allegedly almost collided with other cars in a police chase.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her with a knife.
A shoulder bump led to a fight that led to the shooting at the Somers House tavern that left three people dead and three seriously injured early Sunday, Kenosha County's district attorney said Monday.