Pidcock proves he belongs

In his first Tour de France, 22-year-old Tom Pidcock became the youngest winner of a stage on the iconic Alpe d’Huez mountain after crossing the line solo at the ski resort on Thursday, when Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead.

The mountain bike Olympic champion from Britain attacked on the ascent, and his frenetic pace up the legendary 21 hairpin bends was too fast for his breakaway companions.

“That was certainly one of my best experiences in cycling," said Pidcock, a jack of all trades who also owns a cyclocross world title. “It’s unreal when you’re literally slaloming through people’s flags, fists and God knows what else. You can’t experience that anywhere else other than the Alpe d’Huez in the Tour de France.”

For his first day in the yellow jersey, Vingegaard finished three minutes, 23 seconds behind Pidcock to keep his overall lead intact. The Jumbo-Visma team leader was in a group including defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas.

Pogacar, who cracked on Thursday in the first big Alpine stage, tested his rival twice in the last three kilometers but Vingegaard responded with ease.

Vingegaard leads Pogacar by two minutes, 22 seconds, with Thomas third, 2:26 off the pace.

Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former All-Pro offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in 2019, announced his retirement Thursday because of lingering effects from a back injury.

The 33-year-old Schwartz, who had played in 134 consecutive games with Cleveland and Kansas City, hurt his back against Buffalo in October 2020. He had surgery in the offseason and skipped last year in the hopes of making a full recovery.

Schwartz said in a statement that “I'm currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it's clear my body won't ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence but might never fully go away.”

Schwartz's durability was downright legendary. He played 7,849 snaps between the start of his career, when the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft, and his injury in Week 6 of the 2020 season. Along the way, Schwartz became the anchor for an offensive line that helped the Chiefs rally past San Francisco in the Super Bowl.

Schwartz was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2018. He also was picked to the second team on three occasions.

Basketball

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to sign restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, giving the Phoenix Suns two days to match the offer — or lose the center it selected with the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Bill Duffy, one of Ayton's agents, confirmed the deal with The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the agreement.

College basketball

They’re going to try to play college basketball on an aircraft carrier again, and nautical veteran Tom Izzo and Michigan State will get a return trip to San Diego Bay to face Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veteran's Day.

The game will be shown in prime time on Nov. 11 as part of ESPN’s Armed Forces Classic from the flat top moored at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, across the bay from downtown San Diego. The Abraham Lincoln is on deployment and is due back in port later this summer.

Izzo’s Spartans lost to No. 1 North Carolina 67-55 on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Nov. 11, 2011, in the first college basketball game on an active carrier. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama watched from courtside. The Carl Vinson conducted Osama bin Laden’s burial at sea after he was killed by Navy SEALs in a raid ordered by Obama six months earlier.

Ayton is attempting to leave a team that balked at paying him the maximum salary.