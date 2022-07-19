Picnic in Paris has car show, live music

PARIS — A Picnic in Paris will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church grounds, 1501 172nd Ave. (Highway D just north of Highway 142).
A Classic Car Show takes place from noon to 4 p.m.
Music will be provided by The Chevelles from noon to 3 p.m. and The Hat Guys from 6 to 9 p.m.
A live auction will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and there will be children’s games, food, raffles, white elephant and rummage area, linen and country store booth and a 5 p.m. Mass. The specialty food item is schaum tortes.