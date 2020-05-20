Picnic, camping reservation schedules set

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Public Works and Development Services announced the 2020 reservation schedule for picnic areas and camping.

Real Racine is accepting in-person camping reservations for Cliffside and Sanders parks at their office at 14015 Washington Ave. Online campground reservations can be made at realracine.com. Reservations can also be made by phone at 262-884-6400 or 800-272-2463.

In-person picnic reservations for Cliffside, Colonel Heg, Eagle Lake, Old Settlers, Pritchard, Sanders and Quarry Lake parks and Root River Parkway will be accepted at the Racine County Public Works and Development Services offices, 14200 Washington Ave. Residents can also make reservations online at racinecounty.com/parks. Reservations by phone can be made by calling 262-886-8457. Open picnic areas and shelters can be reserved at rates ranging from $35 to $190.

Reservations can also be made via U.S. mail in accordance with this schedule.

