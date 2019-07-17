The Racine Area Pickleball Club is hosted an exhibition match between nationally ranked and former champion Laura Fenton Kovanda of Surprise, Ariz., Retired Kenosha Sheriff Larry Apker, Peggy Burch-Schuebel of Racine, and Denis Navratil at the Village Green courts in Wind Point. Fenton Kovanda is leading a clinic at 4 p.m. Thursday as well. 

