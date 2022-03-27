Pickleball courts just the start at Campus Park

MOUNT PLEASANT — With warmer weather on the horizon, village residents can soon pick up a paddle and play on one of the new pickleball courts at Campus Park.

The courts, which first opened in September 2021, complete phase one of a series of new park amenities coming to Campus Park under the Village’s master plan.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Village President Dave DeGroot.

According to Parks and Recreation Manager George Baumgardt, the village’s master plan, in regards to Campus Park amenities, has gone through many iterations since the village purchased the land in 2009. The current version, he said, best represents the desires of the Village residents.

Despite the changes, DeGroot said that the current plan “is now one that best reflects our residents.”

The pickleball courts are a prime example of that. Originally designed as new tennis courts in the master plan, the vision for this area changed as the popularity of pickleball increased.

“Pickleball is a rapidly growing sport that appeals to a wide range of residents,” said DeGroot. “It’s low impact and is easy enough for kids to play, too.”

The addition of the new courts brings the Village’s total pickleball courts up to six — a sufficient amount for the formation of leagues and tournaments, said Baumgardt.

According to Plan Commission Chairman Davis Driver, the shift from tennis courts to pickleball courts is a good example of why the Village will continue to implement phases for the park upgrades listed in the master plan.

“Campus Park is being developed in stages which allows us to meet current needs as well as allowing us to adjust for future interests,” he said.

Other phase one amenities included the addition of a small shelter and a new playground. The pickleball courts were the last addition to phase one.

New amenities on the horizon

With the completion of phase one, the Village is now setting its sights on phase two of the Campus Park upgrades.

On Feb. 16, phase two of the master plan for Campus Park went before the Plan Commission as part of a pre-bid presentation. The Village will work within a $4.6 million budget for phase two of Campus Park, with construction likely beginning this spring and finishing this fall, barring any holdups when the project goes out to bid.

During the meeting, a representative from Featherstone, Inc., a project and construction management firm, confirmed to the Plan Commission that various parts of Campus Park will need to be closed down temporarily during construction.

Phase two will include many new park amenities, including a splash pad, basketball courts, a concession area with a band shell and even soccer fields overlaid with a cricket field.

Driver said that the wide variety of options was an intentional choice by the Village.

“We see Campus Park becoming a premiere, comprehensive recreational destination with activities and amenities for all ages and interests,” he said. “With the buildout of this current plan, I think one will be hard pressed to find another park with so many quality amenities.”

