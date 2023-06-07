Phoenix R. Londre, 1300 block of North Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Phoenix R. Londre
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is facing three felony counts in connection to an April 12 shooting near Mead Street Food & Liquor.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sportsman’s Warehouse employee has been accused of taking two guns from the store.
ROCHESTER — A Kenosha woman has been charged with a sixth OWI offense.
Park senior Emmanuel Johnson successfully defended his crown and set a Division 1 record in the high jump at the WIAA State Track & Field …