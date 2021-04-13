Philharmonic Strings concert set April 17 at Carthage

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Philharmonic Strings is scheduled to present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage. The public can view it via live stream.

The Philharmonic will feature an orchestral arrangement of Dimitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 8. Dedicated to “the victims of fascism and war,” the string quartet is unrelenting, with each movement flowing directly into the next. The string orchestra becomes metallic and gritty, screaming out in anger and anguish.

In addition, the Philharmonic will perform Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 in G by Chevalier Saint-George. A contemporary of Mozart’s, Saint-George was one of the first African-European composers to become famous in Western Art Music. In addition to composing, he was known for his incredible violin performances and his directorship of Paris’s Concert des Amateurs, one of the best orchestras in France at the time. Carthage Alumna Ruth Gray (2020) provided an orchestral score and provided updated orchestral parts for the performance of Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 in G.