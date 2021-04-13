 Skip to main content
Philharmonic Strings concert set April 17 at Carthage
KENOSHA — The Carthage College Philharmonic Strings is scheduled to present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage. The public can view it via live stream.

The Philharmonic will feature an orchestral arrangement of Dimitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 8. Dedicated to “the victims of fascism and war,” the string quartet is unrelenting, with each movement flowing directly into the next. The string orchestra becomes metallic and gritty, screaming out in anger and anguish.

In addition, the Philharmonic will perform Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 in G by Chevalier Saint-George. A contemporary of Mozart’s, Saint-George was one of the first African-European composers to become famous in Western Art Music. In addition to composing, he was known for his incredible violin performances and his directorship of Paris’s Concert des Amateurs, one of the best orchestras in France at the time. Carthage Alumna Ruth Gray (2020) provided an orchestral score and provided updated orchestral parts for the performance of Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 in G.

The Philharmonic is conducted by Professor E. Edward Kawakami who, in 2017-18, was the recipient of the Carthage College Distinguished Teacher of the Year Award. In addition to his role as conductor, Kawakami is an assistant professor of music and director of orchestral activities, as well as an active clinician, guest conductor and adjudicator.

The concert is open to Carthage students, faculty and staff. Tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. External patrons may join via live stream; go to live.carthage.edu.

