PGA: Stricker a shot out at Chubb

Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie on Saturday and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the Chubb Classic at Naples, Florida.
Karlsson, the former Ryder Cup player from Sweden, hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at Tiburon Golf Club and nearly holed his approach on the 11th for a tap-in birdie. That carried him to a 66.
They were at 12-under 132.
One shot behind was the group of Ryder Cup captain and Madison resident Steve Stricker (67), Berharnd Langer (68) and Alex Cejka, whose 65 was the low score of the second round on the Black course.
Langer had a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th that would have tied him for the lead.
Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions event. That group included Kevin Sutherland, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, who had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.
“There’s a lot of guys up around the lead, so you’re going to have to put a good number on the board,” Stricker said. “The guys up around the lead, you’re going to have to play a good round and maybe shoot 5, 6, 7 under and see what that does for you.”
Karlsson is making only his second PGA Tour Champions start of the year, having tied for 30th last month at the Cologuard Classic. He closed out last year with five top 10s in his final seven tournaments.
RBC HERITAGE: Two-time champion Stewart Cink moved into position for a third RBC Heritage title on Friday, shooting a second straight 63 to set the 36-hole scoring mark at Harbour Town.
Cink, 47, appears unstoppable after two amazing days. He sits at 16-under 126, five shots ahead of Corey Conners. The previous best midway score was 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002.
Conners shot 64 and was 11 under. Emiliano Grillo (64) was another shot behind.
Fourth-ranked Collin Morikawa, preparing to defend his PGA Championship title next month, was tied for fourth at 9-under with Sungjae Im (65), Billy Horschel (67) and Cameron Smith, who followed his opening-round 62 with a 71.
Smith, who was bogey-free in his opening 62, dropped three shots in a five-hole stretch on Friday.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson used a back-nine surge to avoid his second straight missed cut and after leaving the Masters early, returning only to slip the green jacket on new champ Hideki Matsuyama.