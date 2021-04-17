PGA: Stricker a shot out at Chubb

Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie on Saturday and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the Chubb Classic at Naples, Florida.

Karlsson, the former Ryder Cup player from Sweden, hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 ninth hole at Tiburon Golf Club and nearly holed his approach on the 11th for a tap-in birdie. That carried him to a 66.

They were at 12-under 132.

One shot behind was the group of Ryder Cup captain and Madison resident Steve Stricker (67), Berharnd Langer (68) and Alex Cejka, whose 65 was the low score of the second round on the Black course.

Langer had a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th that would have tied him for the lead.

Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions event. That group included Kevin Sutherland, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, who had a 66 and was at 8-under 136.

“There’s a lot of guys up around the lead, so you’re going to have to put a good number on the board,” Stricker said. “The guys up around the lead, you’re going to have to play a good round and maybe shoot 5, 6, 7 under and see what that does for you.”