Canadian Open

Saturday

At Glen Abbey Golf Club

Oakville, Ontario

Purse: $6.2 million

Yardage: 7,253; Par 72

Third-round leaders

a-denotes amateur

Dustin Johnson;68-66-65;—;199

Byeong Hun An;66-67-66;—;199

Kevin Tway;66-65-68;—;199

Whee Kim;67-65-67;—;199

Hudson Swafford;66-70-67;—;203

Rory Sabbatini;68-67-68;—;203

Abraham Ancer;73-66-65;—;204

Joel Dahmen;69-68-67;—;204

Chris Stroud;65-72-67;—;204

Danny Lee;68-69-67;—;204

Robert Garrigus;63-72-69;—;204

Johnson Wagner;68-65-71;—;204

Tyler Duncan;71-69-65;—;205

Charley Hoffman;68-71-66;—;205

Tony Finau;71-67-67;—;205

Mackenzie Hughes;69-69-67;—;205

Shane Lowry;70-67-68;—;205

Tommy Fleetwood;66-71-68;—;205

Zac Blair;67-67-71;—;205

Keegan Bradley;69-63-73;—;205

Jamie Lovemark;71-69-66;—;206

Ryan Yip;68-72-66;—;206

Graeme McDowell;67-72-67;—;206

Brandt Snedeker;68-70-68;—;206

Ricky Barnes;67-70-69;—;206

George Cunningham;67-70-69;—;206

Andrew Putnam;67-68-71;—;206

Joaquin Niemann;67-67-72;—;206

Gary Woodland;67-72-68;—;207

Jimmy Walker;70-69-68;—;207

Stewart Cink;70-69-68;—;207

Jhonattan Vegas;69-70-68;—;207

Troy Merritt;71-68-68;—;207

Ethan Tracy;70-67-70;—;207

Ian Poulter;66-69-72;—;207

Nick Taylor;68-67-72;—;207

Steve Stricker;68-69-71;—;208

