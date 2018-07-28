Canadian Open
Saturday
At Glen Abbey Golf Club
Oakville, Ontario
Purse: $6.2 million
Yardage: 7,253; Par 72
Third-round leaders
a-denotes amateur
Dustin Johnson;68-66-65;—;199
Byeong Hun An;66-67-66;—;199
Kevin Tway;66-65-68;—;199
Whee Kim;67-65-67;—;199
Hudson Swafford;66-70-67;—;203
Rory Sabbatini;68-67-68;—;203
Abraham Ancer;73-66-65;—;204
Joel Dahmen;69-68-67;—;204
Chris Stroud;65-72-67;—;204
Danny Lee;68-69-67;—;204
Robert Garrigus;63-72-69;—;204
Johnson Wagner;68-65-71;—;204
Tyler Duncan;71-69-65;—;205
Charley Hoffman;68-71-66;—;205
Tony Finau;71-67-67;—;205
Mackenzie Hughes;69-69-67;—;205
Shane Lowry;70-67-68;—;205
Tommy Fleetwood;66-71-68;—;205
Zac Blair;67-67-71;—;205
Keegan Bradley;69-63-73;—;205
Jamie Lovemark;71-69-66;—;206
Ryan Yip;68-72-66;—;206
Graeme McDowell;67-72-67;—;206
Brandt Snedeker;68-70-68;—;206
Ricky Barnes;67-70-69;—;206
George Cunningham;67-70-69;—;206
Andrew Putnam;67-68-71;—;206
Joaquin Niemann;67-67-72;—;206
Gary Woodland;67-72-68;—;207
Jimmy Walker;70-69-68;—;207
Stewart Cink;70-69-68;—;207
Jhonattan Vegas;69-70-68;—;207
Troy Merritt;71-68-68;—;207
Ethan Tracy;70-67-70;—;207
Ian Poulter;66-69-72;—;207
Nick Taylor;68-67-72;—;207
Steve Stricker;68-69-71;—;208
