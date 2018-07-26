RBC Canadian Open Scores

Thursday

At Glen Abbey Golf Club

Oakville, Ontario

Purse: $6.2 million

Yardage: 7,253; Par 72 (35-37)

Partial first round (weather delay)

a-denotes amateur

Robert Garrigus;30-33;—;63

Adam Schenk;30-34;—;64

Chris Stroud;34-31;—;65

Ben Crane;33-33;—;66

Ian Poulter;33-33;—;66

Hudson Swafford;33-33;—;66

Byeong Hun An;31-35;—;66

Ricky Barnes;33-34;—;67

Andrew Putnam;33-34;—;67

Rod Pampling;31-36;—;67

Chris Kirk;33-34;—;67

Gary Woodland;32-35;—;67

Bronson Burgoon;33-34;—;67

Whee Kim;34-33;—;67

Dominic Bozzelli;33-34;—;67

Zac Blair;33-34;—;67

Joaquin Niemann;31-36;—;67

Seamus Power;34-34;—;68

David Hearn;34-34;—;68

Steve Wheatcroft;32-36;—;68

Steve Stricker;34-34;—;68

Dustin Johnson;32-36;—;68

Ryan Palmer;35-33;—;68

Rory Sabbatini;33-35;—;68

Hunter Mahan;34-34;—;68

Rob Oppenheim;34-34;—;68

Nick Taylor;32-36;—;68

James Hahn;32-36;—;68

Matt Every;34-34;—;68

Jason Kokrak;35-34;—;69

Jim Furyk;35-34;—;69

Billy Horschel;35-34;—;69

Matt Kuchar;32-37;—;69

Nick Watney;33-36;—;69

Keith Mitchell;34-35;—;69

Michael Gligic;34-35;—;69

Cameron Champ;35-34;—;69

Joel Dahmen;33-36;—;69

Lanto Griffin;36-33;—;69

Patrick Rodgers;32-37;—;69

David Lingmerth;33-36;—;69

Robert Streb;36-34;—;70

Shawn Stefani;35-35;—;70

Stewart Cink;34-36;—;70

Brian Stuard;35-35;—;70

Jimmy Walker;33-37;—;70

Bubba Watson;35-35;—;70

Adam Hadwin;35-35;—;70

Scott Stallings;34-36;—;70

Sung Kang;34-36;—;70

John Huh;35-35;—;70

Brandon Harkins;33-37;—;70

Tyler Duncan;36-35;—;71

Jamie Lovemark;35-36;—;71

Retief Goosen;35-36;—;71

Kevin Kisner;35-36;—;71

Tony Finau;35-36;—;71

Sean O'Hair;35-36;—;71

Kyle Thompson;34-37;—;71

a-Joey Savoie;34-37;—;71

Harris English;35-36;—;71

Parker McLachlin;36-36;—;72

Billy Hurley III;36-36;—;72

Fabian Gomez;34-38;—;72

Bill Haas;35-37;—;72

Martin Piller;35-37;—;72

John Senden;38-34;—;72

Chad Campbell;35-37;—;72

Cameron Tringale;35-37;—;72

Talor Gooch;37-35;—;72

a-Zachary Bauchou;35-37;—;72

Jonathan Randolph;35-37;—;72

Jared du Toit;36-36;—;72

Corey Conners;35-37;—;72

J.T. Poston;34-38;—;72

J.J. Henry;37-35;—;72

Blayne Barber;34-38;—;72

