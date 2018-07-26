RBC Canadian Open Scores
Thursday
At Glen Abbey Golf Club
Oakville, Ontario
Purse: $6.2 million
Yardage: 7,253; Par 72 (35-37)
Partial first round (weather delay)
a-denotes amateur
Robert Garrigus;30-33;—;63
Adam Schenk;30-34;—;64
Chris Stroud;34-31;—;65
Ben Crane;33-33;—;66
Ian Poulter;33-33;—;66
Hudson Swafford;33-33;—;66
Byeong Hun An;31-35;—;66
Ricky Barnes;33-34;—;67
Andrew Putnam;33-34;—;67
Rod Pampling;31-36;—;67
Chris Kirk;33-34;—;67
Gary Woodland;32-35;—;67
Bronson Burgoon;33-34;—;67
Whee Kim;34-33;—;67
Dominic Bozzelli;33-34;—;67
Zac Blair;33-34;—;67
Joaquin Niemann;31-36;—;67
Seamus Power;34-34;—;68
David Hearn;34-34;—;68
Steve Wheatcroft;32-36;—;68
Steve Stricker;34-34;—;68
Dustin Johnson;32-36;—;68
Ryan Palmer;35-33;—;68
Rory Sabbatini;33-35;—;68
Hunter Mahan;34-34;—;68
Rob Oppenheim;34-34;—;68
Nick Taylor;32-36;—;68
James Hahn;32-36;—;68
Matt Every;34-34;—;68
Jason Kokrak;35-34;—;69
Jim Furyk;35-34;—;69
Billy Horschel;35-34;—;69
Matt Kuchar;32-37;—;69
Nick Watney;33-36;—;69
Keith Mitchell;34-35;—;69
Michael Gligic;34-35;—;69
Cameron Champ;35-34;—;69
Joel Dahmen;33-36;—;69
Lanto Griffin;36-33;—;69
Patrick Rodgers;32-37;—;69
David Lingmerth;33-36;—;69
Robert Streb;36-34;—;70
Shawn Stefani;35-35;—;70
Stewart Cink;34-36;—;70
Brian Stuard;35-35;—;70
Jimmy Walker;33-37;—;70
Bubba Watson;35-35;—;70
Adam Hadwin;35-35;—;70
Scott Stallings;34-36;—;70
Sung Kang;34-36;—;70
John Huh;35-35;—;70
Brandon Harkins;33-37;—;70
Tyler Duncan;36-35;—;71
Jamie Lovemark;35-36;—;71
Retief Goosen;35-36;—;71
Kevin Kisner;35-36;—;71
Tony Finau;35-36;—;71
Sean O'Hair;35-36;—;71
Kyle Thompson;34-37;—;71
a-Joey Savoie;34-37;—;71
Harris English;35-36;—;71
Parker McLachlin;36-36;—;72
Billy Hurley III;36-36;—;72
Fabian Gomez;34-38;—;72
Bill Haas;35-37;—;72
Martin Piller;35-37;—;72
John Senden;38-34;—;72
Chad Campbell;35-37;—;72
Cameron Tringale;35-37;—;72
Talor Gooch;37-35;—;72
a-Zachary Bauchou;35-37;—;72
Jonathan Randolph;35-37;—;72
Jared du Toit;36-36;—;72
Corey Conners;35-37;—;72
J.T. Poston;34-38;—;72
J.J. Henry;37-35;—;72
Blayne Barber;34-38;—;72
