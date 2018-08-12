PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
At Bellerive CC
St. Louis
Purse: $11 million
Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70
Final scores
Brooks Koepka (600), $1,980,000;69-63-66-66;—;264
Tiger Woods (330), $1,188,000;70-66-66-64;—;266
Adam Scott (210), $748,000;70-65-65-67;—;267
Stewart Cink (135), $489,250;67-69-66-67;—;269
Jon Rahm (135), $489,250;68-67-66-68;—;269
Francesco Molinari (98), $334,713;68-67-68-67;—;270
Thomas Pieters (98), $334,713;67-66-71-66;—;270
Justin Thomas (98), $334,713;69-65-68-68;—;270
Gary Woodland (98), $334,713;64-66-71-69;—;270
Rafa Cabrera Bello (80), $261,985;70-68-69-64;—;271
Tyrrell Hatton (80), $261,985;71-67-69-64;—;271
Daniel Berger (62), $187,747;73-65-66-68;—;272
Rickie Fowler (62), $187,747;65-67-69-71;—;272
Kevin Kisner (62), $187,747;67-64-72-69;—;272
Shane Lowry (62), $187,747;69-64-69-70;—;272
Chez Reavie (62), $187,747;71-68-67-66;—;272
Jordan Spieth (62), $187,747;71-66-69-66;—;272
Brandon Stone, $187,747;66-68-70-68;—;272
Jason Day (46), $113,125;67-68-67-71;—;273
Zach Johnson (46), $113,125;66-70-71-66;—;273
Jason Kokrak (46), $113,125;68-67-71-67;—;273
Kevin Na (46), $113,125;70-69-68-66;—;273
Justin Rose (46), $113,125;67-69-69-68;—;273
Webb Simpson (46), $113,125;68-68-68-69;—;273
Julian Suri, $113,125;69-66-68-70;—;273
Matt Wallace, $113,125;71-66-68-68;—;273
Patrick Cantlay (34), $76,000;68-67-70-69;—;274
Ryan Fox, $76,000;68-70-68-68;—;274
Branden Grace (34), $76,000;68-70-68-68;—;274
Dustin Johnson (34), $76,000;67-66-72-69;—;274
Dylan Frittelli, $63,500;73-67-67-68;—;275
Emiliano Grillo (27), $63,500;69-67-69-70;—;275
Chris Kirk (27), $63,500;68-70-68-69;—;275
Ian Poulter (27), $63,500;67-70-68-70;—;275
Tommy Fleetwood (20), $48,429;69-70-69-68;—;276
Billy Horschel (20), $48,429;68-69-69-70;—;276
Russell Knox (20), $48,429;71-68-69-68;—;276
Hideki Matsuyama (20), $48,429;68-69-73-66;—;276
Pat Perez (20), $48,429;67-67-70-72;—;276
Xander Schauffele (20), $48,429;70-67-67-72;—;276
J.J. Spaun (20), $48,429;69-68-72-67;—;276
Keegan Bradley (13), $33,281;69-68-71-69;—;277
Tony Finau (13), $33,281;74-66-69-68;—;277
Sungjae Im, $33,281;71-67-71-68;—;277
Martin Kaymer (13), $33,281;71-69-67-70;—;277
Ben Kern, $33,281;71-69-67-70;—;277
Charl Schwartzel (13), $33,281;70-63-69-75;—;277
Brandt Snedeker (13), $33,281;72-67-69-69;—;277
Jimmy Walker (13), $33,281;69-70-69-69;—;277
Austin Cook (8), $24,833;67-72-69-70;—;278
Brice Garnett (8), $24,833;71-68-69-70;—;278
Seungsu Han, $24,833;74-66-66-72;—;278
Russell Henley (8), $24,833;74-65-71-68;—;278
Andrew Landry (8), $24,833;73-65-69-71;—;278
Rory McIlroy (8), $24,833;70-67-71-70;—;278
Byeong Hun An (6), $22,567;70-70-69-70;—;279
Thorbjorn Olesen, $22,567;70-68-73-68;—;279
Cameron Smith (6), $22,567;74-66-73-66;—;279
Satoshi Kodaira (5), $21,317;71-68-69-72;—;280
Ryan Moore (5), $21,317;69-70-68-73;—;280
Eddie Pepperell, $21,317;72-66-67-75;—;280
Andrew Putnam (5), $21,317;68-69-72-71;—;280
Ollie Schniederjans (5), $21,317;67-71-72-70;—;280
Jhonattan Vegas (5), $21,317;70-70-70-70;—;280
Kevin Chappell (4), $20,100;69-71-70-71;—;281
Ross Fisher (4), $20,100;68-69-73-71;—;281
Yuta Ikeda, $20,100;68-69-71-73;—;281
Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $20,100;73-65-70-73;—;281
Adrian Otaegui, $20,100;73-67-69-72;—;281
Chris Stroud (4), $20,100;69-70-76-66;—;281
Jim Furyk (3), $19,200;69-71-71-71;—;282
Brian Harman (3), $19,200;72-68-71-71;—;282
Charles Howell III (3), $19,200;74-66-72-70;—;282
Marc Leishman (3), $19,200;68-71-72-71;—;282
Joaquin Niemann, $19,200;68-71-71-72;—;282
Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $19,200;74-66-68-74;—;282
Nick Watney (3), $19,200;75-65-70-72;—;282
Vijay Singh (2), $18,800;71-69-71-72;—;283
Brian Gay (2), $18,700;67-73-75-72;—;287
Scott Brown (2), $18,600;72-68-74-75;—;289
