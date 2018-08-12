PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

At Bellerive CC

St. Louis

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70

Final scores

Brooks Koepka (600), $1,980,000;69-63-66-66;—;264

Tiger Woods (330), $1,188,000;70-66-66-64;—;266

Adam Scott (210), $748,000;70-65-65-67;—;267

Stewart Cink (135), $489,250;67-69-66-67;—;269

Jon Rahm (135), $489,250;68-67-66-68;—;269

Francesco Molinari (98), $334,713;68-67-68-67;—;270

Thomas Pieters (98), $334,713;67-66-71-66;—;270

Justin Thomas (98), $334,713;69-65-68-68;—;270

Gary Woodland (98), $334,713;64-66-71-69;—;270

Rafa Cabrera Bello (80), $261,985;70-68-69-64;—;271

Tyrrell Hatton (80), $261,985;71-67-69-64;—;271

Daniel Berger (62), $187,747;73-65-66-68;—;272

Rickie Fowler (62), $187,747;65-67-69-71;—;272

Kevin Kisner (62), $187,747;67-64-72-69;—;272

Shane Lowry (62), $187,747;69-64-69-70;—;272

Chez Reavie (62), $187,747;71-68-67-66;—;272

Jordan Spieth (62), $187,747;71-66-69-66;—;272

Brandon Stone, $187,747;66-68-70-68;—;272

Jason Day (46), $113,125;67-68-67-71;—;273

Zach Johnson (46), $113,125;66-70-71-66;—;273

Jason Kokrak (46), $113,125;68-67-71-67;—;273

Kevin Na (46), $113,125;70-69-68-66;—;273

Justin Rose (46), $113,125;67-69-69-68;—;273

Webb Simpson (46), $113,125;68-68-68-69;—;273

Julian Suri, $113,125;69-66-68-70;—;273

Matt Wallace, $113,125;71-66-68-68;—;273

Patrick Cantlay (34), $76,000;68-67-70-69;—;274

Ryan Fox, $76,000;68-70-68-68;—;274

Branden Grace (34), $76,000;68-70-68-68;—;274

Dustin Johnson (34), $76,000;67-66-72-69;—;274

Dylan Frittelli, $63,500;73-67-67-68;—;275

Emiliano Grillo (27), $63,500;69-67-69-70;—;275

Chris Kirk (27), $63,500;68-70-68-69;—;275

Ian Poulter (27), $63,500;67-70-68-70;—;275

Tommy Fleetwood (20), $48,429;69-70-69-68;—;276

Billy Horschel (20), $48,429;68-69-69-70;—;276

Russell Knox (20), $48,429;71-68-69-68;—;276

Hideki Matsuyama (20), $48,429;68-69-73-66;—;276

Pat Perez (20), $48,429;67-67-70-72;—;276

Xander Schauffele (20), $48,429;70-67-67-72;—;276

J.J. Spaun (20), $48,429;69-68-72-67;—;276

Keegan Bradley (13), $33,281;69-68-71-69;—;277

Tony Finau (13), $33,281;74-66-69-68;—;277

Sungjae Im, $33,281;71-67-71-68;—;277

Martin Kaymer (13), $33,281;71-69-67-70;—;277

Ben Kern, $33,281;71-69-67-70;—;277

Charl Schwartzel (13), $33,281;70-63-69-75;—;277

Brandt Snedeker (13), $33,281;72-67-69-69;—;277

Jimmy Walker (13), $33,281;69-70-69-69;—;277

Austin Cook (8), $24,833;67-72-69-70;—;278

Brice Garnett (8), $24,833;71-68-69-70;—;278

Seungsu Han, $24,833;74-66-66-72;—;278

Russell Henley (8), $24,833;74-65-71-68;—;278

Andrew Landry (8), $24,833;73-65-69-71;—;278

Rory McIlroy (8), $24,833;70-67-71-70;—;278

Byeong Hun An (6), $22,567;70-70-69-70;—;279

Thorbjorn Olesen, $22,567;70-68-73-68;—;279

Cameron Smith (6), $22,567;74-66-73-66;—;279

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $21,317;71-68-69-72;—;280

Ryan Moore (5), $21,317;69-70-68-73;—;280

Eddie Pepperell, $21,317;72-66-67-75;—;280

Andrew Putnam (5), $21,317;68-69-72-71;—;280

Ollie Schniederjans (5), $21,317;67-71-72-70;—;280

Jhonattan Vegas (5), $21,317;70-70-70-70;—;280

Kevin Chappell (4), $20,100;69-71-70-71;—;281

Ross Fisher (4), $20,100;68-69-73-71;—;281

Yuta Ikeda, $20,100;68-69-71-73;—;281

Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $20,100;73-65-70-73;—;281

Adrian Otaegui, $20,100;73-67-69-72;—;281

Chris Stroud (4), $20,100;69-70-76-66;—;281

Jim Furyk (3), $19,200;69-71-71-71;—;282

Brian Harman (3), $19,200;72-68-71-71;—;282

Charles Howell III (3), $19,200;74-66-72-70;—;282

Marc Leishman (3), $19,200;68-71-72-71;—;282

Joaquin Niemann, $19,200;68-71-71-72;—;282

Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $19,200;74-66-68-74;—;282

Nick Watney (3), $19,200;75-65-70-72;—;282

Vijay Singh (2), $18,800;71-69-71-72;—;283

Brian Gay (2), $18,700;67-73-75-72;—;287

Scott Brown (2), $18,600;72-68-74-75;—;289

