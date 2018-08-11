PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
At Bellerive CC
St. Louis
Purse: $11 million
Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70
Third-round scores
Brooks Koepka;69-63-66;—;198
Adam Scott;70-65-65;—;200
Jon Rahm;68-67-66;—;201
Rickie Fowler;65-67-69;—;201
Gary Woodland;64-66-71;—;201
Tiger Woods;70-66-66;—;202
Stewart Cink;67-69-66;—;202
Jason Day;67-68-67;—;202
Justin Thomas;69-65-68;—;202
Shane Lowry;69-64-69;—;202
Charl Schwartzel;70-63-69;—;202
Julian Suri;69-66-68;—;203
Francesco Molinari;68-67-68;—;203
Kevin Kisner;67-64-72;—;203
Daniel Berger;73-65-66;—;204
Xander Schauffele;70-67-67;—;204
Webb Simpson;68-68-68;—;204
Pat Perez;67-67-70;—;204
Thomas Pieters;67-66-71;—;204
Brandon Stone;66-68-70;—;204
Eddie Pepperell;72-66-67;—;205
Ian Poulter;67-70-68;—;205
Matt Wallace;71-66-68;—;205
Emiliano Grillo;69-67-69;—;205
Justin Rose;67-69-69;—;205
Patrick Cantlay;68-67-70;—;205
Dustin Johnson;67-66-72;—;205
Chris Kirk;68-70-68;—;206
Ryan Fox;68-70-68;—;206
Branden Grace;68-70-68;—;206
Billy Horschel;68-69-69;—;206
Chez Reavie;71-68-67;—;206
Jordan Spieth;71-66-69;—;206
Jason Kokrak;68-67-71;—;206
Seungsu Han;74-66-66;—;206
Andrew Landry;73-65-69;—;207
Rafa Cabrera Bello;70-68-69;—;207
Tyrrell Hatton;71-67-69;—;207
Kevin Na;70-69-68;—;207
Ryan Moore;69-70-68;—;207
Zach Johnson;66-70-71;—;207
Ben Kern;71-69-67;—;207
Martin Kaymer;71-69-67;—;207
Dylan Frittelli;73-67-67;—;207
Mike Lorenzo-Vera;73-65-70;—;208
Rory McIlroy;70-67-71;—;208
Tommy Fleetwood;69-70-69;—;208
Satoshi Kodaira;71-68-69;—;208
Yuta Ikeda;68-69-71;—;208
Keegan Bradley;69-68-71;—;208
Brice Garnett;71-68-69;—;208
Russell Knox;71-68-69;—;208
Austin Cook;67-72-69;—;208
Brandt Snedeker;72-67-69;—;208
Jimmy Walker;69-70-69;—;208
Ted Potter, Jr.;74-66-68;—;208
Sungjae Im;71-67-71;—;209
J.J. Spaun;69-68-72;—;209
Andrew Putnam;68-69-72;—;209
Adrian Otaegui;73-67-69;—;209
Tony Finau;74-66-69;—;209
Byeong Hun An;70-70-69;—;209
Ollie Schniederjans;67-71-72;—;210
Ross Fisher;68-69-73;—;210
Russell Henley;74-65-71;—;210
Hideki Matsuyama;68-69-73;—;210
Joaquin Niemann;68-71-71;—;210
Kevin Chappell;69-71-70;—;210
Nick Watney;75-65-70;—;210
Jhonattan Vegas;70-70-70;—;210
Thorbjorn Olesen;70-68-73;—;211
Marc Leishman;68-71-72;—;211
Jim Furyk;69-71-71;—;211
Brian Harman;72-68-71;—;211
Vijay Singh;71-69-71;—;211
Charles Howell III;74-66-72;—;212
Cameron Smith;74-66-73;—;213
Scott Brown;72-68-74;—;214
Chris Stroud;69-70-76;—;215
Brian Gay;67-73-75;—;215
