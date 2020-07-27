PGA final scores for July 28
PGA final scores for July 28

3M Open

Sunday

TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minnesota

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Final Round

Michael Thompson (500), $1,188,000;64-66-68-67;—;265

Adam Long (300), $719,400;68-72-63-64;—;267

Tony Finau (104), $250,800;65-66-69-68;—;268

Emiliano Grillo (104), $250,800;71-68-64-65;—;268

Max Homa (104), $250,800;65-72-64-67;—;268

Charles Howell III (104), $250,800;71-65-67-65;—;268

Alex Noren (104), $250,800;67-69-66-66;—;268

Charl Schwartzel (104), $250,800;66-68-66-68;—;268

Robby Shelton (104), $250,800;68-68-68-64;—;268

Cameron Tringale (104), $250,800;69-70-63-66;—;268

Richy Werenski (104), $250,800;63-67-68-70;—;268

Cameron Davis (57), $127,050;67-66-69-68;—;270

Bo Hoag (57), $127,050;65-73-69-63;—;270

Ryan Moore (57), $127,050;65-70-67-68;—;270

Nick Watney (57), $127,050;65-69-68-68;—;270

Matthew Wolff (57), $127,050;65-68-70-67;—;270

Xinjun Zhang (57), $127,050;65-67-71-67;—;270

Harris English (45), $87,450;70-65-67-69;—;271

Dylan Frittelli (45), $87,450;68-67-70-66;—;271

Doug Ghim (45), $87,450;70-68-67-66;—;271

Talor Gooch (45), $87,450;66-65-72-68;—;271

Sepp Straka (45), $87,450;70-67-71-63;—;271

Aaron Baddeley (37), $63,690;66-73-69-64;—;272

Henrik Norlander (37), $63,690;70-70-67-65;—;272

Pat Perez (37), $63,690;70-69-66-67;—;272

Brice Garnett (30), $48,180;70-67-68-68;—;273

Michael Gligic (30), $48,180;72-68-68-65;—;273

Chase Koepka, $48,180;70-68-72-63;—;273

Hank Lebioda (30), $48,180;69-70-65-69;—;273

Danny Lee (30), $48,180;67-68-69-69;—;273

Bernd Wiesberger, $48,180;73-66-66-68;—;273

Sam Burns (20), $34,577;70-69-69-66;—;274

Jason Dufner (20), $34,577;68-72-66-68;—;274

Tom Lewis (20), $34,577;68-71-67-68;—;274

Luke List (20), $34,577;68-72-67-67;—;274

Matthias Schwab, $34,577;70-67-68-69;—;274

Kyle Stanley (20), $34,577;66-74-65-69;—;274

Rafa Cabrera Bello (20), $34,577;71-69-70-64;—;274

Denny McCarthy (20), $34,577;68-70-64-72;—;274

Patrick Rodgers (20), $34,577;66-68-70-70;—;274

Chris Baker (13), $24,750;68-72-69-66;—;275

Bronson Burgoon (13), $24,750;66-70-70-69;—;275

Brian Harman (13), $24,750;76-64-68-67;—;275

Chris Kirk (13), $24,750;66-71-69-69;—;275

Adam Schenk (13), $24,750;67-69-72-67;—;275

Stewart Cink (9), $17,980;69-68-70-69;—;276

Brandon Hagy (9), $17,980;70-69-68-69;—;276

Tom Hoge (9), $17,980;69-67-70-70;—;276

Si Woo Kim (9), $17,980;71-65-68-72;—;276

Alex Cejka (9), $17,980;70-70-68-68;—;276

Michael Gellerman (9), $17,980;70-70-70-66;—;276

Patton Kizzire (9), $17,980;69-70-70-67;—;276

Arjun Atwal (7), $15,686;73-67-71-66;—;277

Robert Garrigus (7), $15,686;66-71-67-73;—;277

Tim Wilkinson (7), $15,686;70-69-67-71;—;277

Austin Cook (6), $15,312;67-70-68-73;—;278

Josh Teater (6), $15,312;70-70-69-69;—;278

Bill Haas (5), $14,982;70-69-72-68;—;279

Kramer Hickok (5), $14,982;67-70-73-69;—;279

John Merrick (5), $14,982;71-69-70-69;—;279

K.J. Choi (5), $14,718;71-67-68-74;—;280

Scott Stallings (5), $14,520;71-64-73-73;—;281

Peter Uihlein (5), $14,520;70-69-72-70;—;281

George McNeill (4), $14,322;70-70-72-73;—;285

Bo Van Pelt (4), $14,190;66-68-76-76;—;286

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (4), $14,058;70-70-71-76;—;287

Tommy Gainey (4), $13,926;68-72-73-75;—;288

Matt Every (3), $13,794;70-70-75-80;—;295

