PGA final scores for July 28

3M Open
Sunday
TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minnesota
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Final Round
Michael Thompson (500), $1,188,000;64-66-68-67;—;265
Adam Long (300), $719,400;68-72-63-64;—;267
Tony Finau (104), $250,800;65-66-69-68;—;268
Emiliano Grillo (104), $250,800;71-68-64-65;—;268
Max Homa (104), $250,800;65-72-64-67;—;268
Charles Howell III (104), $250,800;71-65-67-65;—;268
Alex Noren (104), $250,800;67-69-66-66;—;268
Charl Schwartzel (104), $250,800;66-68-66-68;—;268
Robby Shelton (104), $250,800;68-68-68-64;—;268
Cameron Tringale (104), $250,800;69-70-63-66;—;268
Richy Werenski (104), $250,800;63-67-68-70;—;268
Cameron Davis (57), $127,050;67-66-69-68;—;270
Bo Hoag (57), $127,050;65-73-69-63;—;270
Ryan Moore (57), $127,050;65-70-67-68;—;270
Nick Watney (57), $127,050;65-69-68-68;—;270
Matthew Wolff (57), $127,050;65-68-70-67;—;270
Xinjun Zhang (57), $127,050;65-67-71-67;—;270
Harris English (45), $87,450;70-65-67-69;—;271
Dylan Frittelli (45), $87,450;68-67-70-66;—;271
Doug Ghim (45), $87,450;70-68-67-66;—;271
Talor Gooch (45), $87,450;66-65-72-68;—;271
Sepp Straka (45), $87,450;70-67-71-63;—;271
Aaron Baddeley (37), $63,690;66-73-69-64;—;272
Henrik Norlander (37), $63,690;70-70-67-65;—;272
Pat Perez (37), $63,690;70-69-66-67;—;272
Brice Garnett (30), $48,180;70-67-68-68;—;273
Michael Gligic (30), $48,180;72-68-68-65;—;273
Chase Koepka, $48,180;70-68-72-63;—;273
Hank Lebioda (30), $48,180;69-70-65-69;—;273
Danny Lee (30), $48,180;67-68-69-69;—;273
Bernd Wiesberger, $48,180;73-66-66-68;—;273
Sam Burns (20), $34,577;70-69-69-66;—;274
Jason Dufner (20), $34,577;68-72-66-68;—;274
Tom Lewis (20), $34,577;68-71-67-68;—;274
Luke List (20), $34,577;68-72-67-67;—;274
Matthias Schwab, $34,577;70-67-68-69;—;274
Kyle Stanley (20), $34,577;66-74-65-69;—;274
Rafa Cabrera Bello (20), $34,577;71-69-70-64;—;274
Denny McCarthy (20), $34,577;68-70-64-72;—;274
Patrick Rodgers (20), $34,577;66-68-70-70;—;274
Chris Baker (13), $24,750;68-72-69-66;—;275
Bronson Burgoon (13), $24,750;66-70-70-69;—;275
Brian Harman (13), $24,750;76-64-68-67;—;275
Chris Kirk (13), $24,750;66-71-69-69;—;275
Adam Schenk (13), $24,750;67-69-72-67;—;275
Stewart Cink (9), $17,980;69-68-70-69;—;276
Brandon Hagy (9), $17,980;70-69-68-69;—;276
Tom Hoge (9), $17,980;69-67-70-70;—;276
Si Woo Kim (9), $17,980;71-65-68-72;—;276
Alex Cejka (9), $17,980;70-70-68-68;—;276
Michael Gellerman (9), $17,980;70-70-70-66;—;276
Patton Kizzire (9), $17,980;69-70-70-67;—;276
Arjun Atwal (7), $15,686;73-67-71-66;—;277
Robert Garrigus (7), $15,686;66-71-67-73;—;277
Tim Wilkinson (7), $15,686;70-69-67-71;—;277
Austin Cook (6), $15,312;67-70-68-73;—;278
Josh Teater (6), $15,312;70-70-69-69;—;278
Bill Haas (5), $14,982;70-69-72-68;—;279
Kramer Hickok (5), $14,982;67-70-73-69;—;279
John Merrick (5), $14,982;71-69-70-69;—;279
K.J. Choi (5), $14,718;71-67-68-74;—;280
Scott Stallings (5), $14,520;71-64-73-73;—;281
Peter Uihlein (5), $14,520;70-69-72-70;—;281
George McNeill (4), $14,322;70-70-72-73;—;285
Bo Van Pelt (4), $14,190;66-68-76-76;—;286
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (4), $14,058;70-70-71-76;—;287
Tommy Gainey (4), $13,926;68-72-73-75;—;288
Matt Every (3), $13,794;70-70-75-80;—;295
