The annual Wind Point Pet Parade was held on Thursday at the Wind Point Lighthouse grounds, bringing together area pets, even a pet snake this year. Photos by Christina Lieffring, christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Former Racine drug dealer earns doctorate from Howard University
-
The late astronaut Laurel Clark’s parents die in crash; local memorial service set
-
Leaving the nest: Kansasville's historic Hogs Nest Saloon is up for sale
-
Future of Lake Geneva's Red Geranium restaurant up in the air
-
Yorkville business shut down for lacking ADA-compliant restroom, owners say they can't afford
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.