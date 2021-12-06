 Skip to main content
Peter T Nelson

Peter Nelson

Peter T Nelson, 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

