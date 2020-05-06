Peter Schmuck: Willie Mays may have turned 89, but he'll always be the 'Say Hey Kid' for one lifelong fan

He was named National League Rookie of the Year after arriving in the Giants lineup in late May of 1951 and came back from military service to win the NL Most Valuable Player in his next full season.

By the time he reached his prime years, and most of his 22 major league seasons could be described that way, he was one of those players who put people in the seats no matter where he played, says author John Shea, whose new Mays biography entitled “24 — Life Stories and Lessons From the Say Hey Kid” hits bookstore shelves and ebook sites May 12. “Yeah, in fact, I went through every year road attendance and through the 60s, the Giants — who went to one World Series — led the league in road attendance eight times and in 1971, Willie’s last full year when they won the division,” Shea said Wednesday. “That’s pretty good for a team that didn’t draw very well at Candlestick Park.”

Mays was five years retired when I covered my first major league game in 1978 and I never got to interview him, but that was probably a good thing. He could be prickly with reporters, but the bond he had forged from afar with young baseball fans all over America was very real. I learned that during those long-ago Saturday afternoons sitting cross-legged in front of a black-and-white TV watching him play and seeing him interviewed by Curt Gowdy and other great baseball broadcasters of the day.