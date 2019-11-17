Peter Schmuck: Violence in Browns-Steelers game might have been outrageous, but it certainly wasn’t unprecedented

It was a different sport, but the parallels between the two incidents are obvious. It was certainly egregious and made national headlines, but nothing like this. Marichal was suspended for 10 games, or a little more than a week, and fined $1,750.

No doubt, at that time, veteran sports writers were drawing the same kind of cross-sport comparisons to the NFL game in 1954 between the Baltimore Colts and the Los Angeles Rams during which Colts lineman Don Joyce pulled the helmet off of Rams linebacker Les Richter and hit him in the face with it. Richter was leveled by the blow and required stitches to close a gash near his eye.

Joyce was ejected from the game and fined, but he was not suspended.

That must seem hard to believe, but it was a different time. The nation was just recovering from two major wars and settling into the tense Cold War with the Soviet Union. The NFL featured just 12 teams and didn’t have nearly the impact on the national consciousness that it eventually would wield when professional sports became a staple of the television era.

By the time Marichal blew his cool in 1965, fans were far more likely to see television news footage of the brawl, but with the nation back at war and several American cities embroiled in race riots that summer, it didn’t hold their attention very long.