Peter Schmuck: NFL needs to solve pass interference problem before it tarnishes another Super Bowl

The owners could still consider making the review system permanent or opt for some new form of booth review, but they traditionally have left it up to the competition committee to frame the annual review of the rules and decide what changes to propose. If that’s the case this time, the NFL would revert to the pre-2019 rules governing pass interference and leave the most sport’s most game-altering penalty entirely in the hands of the officials.

In effect, that would mean the fiasco that tarnished Super Bowl LIII certainly could happen again.

Sound ridiculous? It would if the league’s attempt to correct the problem in 2020 had not become a weekly reminder of how difficult it is for officials to determine in real time what is and is not pass interference and how reluctant they were to change even fairly obvious incorrect calls after video review.

By November, it had become apparent that risking a timeout to challenge a call or non-call was simply a bad bet no matter the circumstances. The likelihood of a getting a decision reversed at that point in the season was about 5%.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh found that out early on after he made his first PI challenge when rookie receiver Marquise Brown was mugged by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.