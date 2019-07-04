Going into the fifth grade during the summer of 1969, I was starting to come of age in a world that was overflowing with both triumph and tragedy. What a time it was 50 years ago, both in the real world and in our escape with sports.
- I remember seeing Apollo 11 thundering into the heavens on our television screen, marveling that two of those men in that capsule would be walking on the moon within a matter of days. For those not old enough to remember, I wish I could adequately articulate just how huge that was.
- Leo Durocher’s Chicago Cubs seemingly were going to end what was then a 24-year pennant drought for the franchise. Billy Williams, Ron Santo, Ernie Banks. Fergie Jenkins and the rest were rolling during that summer, not knowing the the Miracle New York Mets were lurking in the shadows.
In fact, it was 50 years ago this Aug. 19 when my parents took my two older brothers to their first Cubs game — Ken Holtzman’s 3-0 no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Little could anyone have realized that Holtzman’s gem would represent the Cubs’ last gasp before their epic collapse to the charging Mets.
- One day later, on Aug. 20, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr worked together in a recording studio for the last time when they put the finishing touches on “Abbey Road,” the Beatles’ final album.
- I am old enough to remember watching the nightly news, when somber casualty counts from the seemingly endless Vietnam War were given. One year after 16,592 U.S. soldiers were killed in this most controversial of wars, another 11,616 died in 1969.
- The legendary Woodstock musical festival was held near White Lake, N.Y. that August in what was a high-water mark for the Hippie movement.
- Out in Washington D.C., Vince Lombardi became coach of the Washington Redskins following his remarkable run in Green Bay. He would lead the Redskins to a 7-5-2 record 10 years after going 7-5 in his first year with the Packers. We will never know if this great man would have created another dynasty because cancer would claim Lombardi at the age of 57 in September 1970.
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots would surpass all of Lombardi’s accomplishments — and during an era when championships are so much more difficult to win. But there’s just something about Lombardi that endures, isn’t there? He’s near the top of my list among people in history I would most like to share a conversation with over dinner.
- Hurricane Camille, the second most intense tropical cyclone on record to strike the United States, landed on the Gulf Coast. By the time it was over, 259 people were dead and the damage was estimated at $1.4 billion ($9.8 billion in today’s dollars).
- Closer to home, a deeply intelligent rookie center named Lew Alcindor was about to start a six-year reign of excellence in Milwaukee, leading the Bucks to the 1971 NBA championship just three years after they entered the league as an expansion franchise.
- On the other end of that gamut, John Coatta was fired in 1969 after going 3-26-1 in three seasons as Wisconsin’s football coach.
- In Seattle, a group headed by Fred Danz purchased the Seattle Pilots for a reported $10.5 million. The plan was to complete a $40 million domed stadium in Seattle by 1973. But financial problems developed for the group and, by April 1970, the Pilots became the Brewers and Milwaukee had its first major league team since the Braves bolted in 1965.
To think a franchise could be purchased for $10.5 million back in the day. Someone recently figured out that Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels will get paid $221,193 per game over the next 12 years.
- Even closer to home, Jim Chones was preparing to play for Al McGuire at Marquette after leading St. Catherine’s to a 26-0 state championship season in 1969. By 1972, the 6-foot-11 Chones was a first-team All-American who went on to the American Basketball Association.
- Also on the home front, Jerry Fishbain was closing out his final season as Horlick’s football coach. Fishbain, the architect of some of the greatest high school football teams seen in Racine at that point, closed out with a disappointing 2-6 record.
Speaking of Fishbain, he and his two city counterparts — Gene Veit at Case and Mike Farley at Park — were debating the merits of the two-point conversion rule that was introduced in the fall of 1969 to help reduce tie scores. All three didn’t like it.
- Out in Burlington, Don Dalton his long run of success as Burlington’s football coach. We just lost Don in 2017.
It almost seems surreal that a half century has passed since all of the above occurred. What a time in history it was.
