Back in the days when the NFL drafts used to pass by practically without anyone noticing, the late, great Jack Vainisi set up the Packers for a dynasty.
It was Dec. 2, 1957 when the Packers' young general manager drafted linebacker Dan Currie of Michigan State, running back Jim Taylor of LSU, fullback — yes fullback — Ray Nitschke of Illinois and guard Jerry Kramer of Idaho.
In the lower left corner of The Journal Times' sports cover that day, the headline was, "Bays draft Currie, MSC." I'm guessing "MSC" meant "Michigan State College."
In the story, Packers coach Lisle Blackbourn said one of his scouts referred to Currie as, "a man among boys in the Big Ten."
Ironically, all but Currie went on to be enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame, yet Vainisi would never see the fruits of his labor. He died of a heart attack at the age of 33 on Nov. 27, 1960, but a man he convinced to come to Green Bay in 1959 used those four players as the foundation for a legendary era.
That man was Vince Lombardi, who arrived in Green Bay 14 months after Vainisi's 1957 talent haul. Both for his role in getting Lombardi to Green Bay and drafting many of the players he would elevate to greatness, Vainisi is a legendary figure in Packers history who never seemed to get the credit he deserves.
In memory of Vainisi and to commemorate Thursday's start of the NFL draft, here's my picks for the five best and five worst drafts for the Packers since his passing in 1960:
The top five
1. 1995: When Ron Wolf arrived in Green Bay in late 1991, he immediately changed a culture. Green Bay would no longer be a petrified forest under his watch.
After acquiring his two pillars in Brett Favre and Reggie White, Wolf set up the Packers for two successive Super Bowl appearances with his 2005 haul: Those players were cornerback Craig Newsome, fullback William Henderson, linebacker Brian Williams, wide receiver Antonio Freeman, guard Adam Timmerman and special teams ace Travis Jervey.
2. 2005: It's difficult to place this draft this high, given general manager Ted Thompson came away with only two impact players, but what players they were: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers set up the Packers for their fourth Super Bowl championship in February 2011 and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer whose presence makes or breaks this team to this day. Safety Nick Collins may also have been a candidate for Canton if not for a career-ending neck injury in 2011.
3. 2000: Wolf's final draft for the Packers (he was still the GM in 2001, but regrettably allowed successor Mike Sherman to have the final say) was spectacular. His hits were tight end Bubba Franks, offensive tackle Chad Clifton, linebacker Na'il Diggs, pass-rusher Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila and offensive tackle Mark Tauschner.
Who knows? If not for that that fourth-and-26 play the Eagles made against the Packers in a divisional playoff Jan. 11, 2004, the above just might have been the nucleus of a Super Bowl team.
4. 1990: The late Tom Braatz didn't get much done in his five drafts with the Packers, but there is one notable exception. His 1990 selections were linebacker Tony Bennett, who was fourth on the Packers' all-time sacks list when he retired, safety LeRoy Butler, who is a candidate for the Hall of Fame, tight end Jackie Harris, who went on to a productive career, and linebacker Bryce Paup, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year with the Bills in 1995.
Only Butler had a lasting impact with the Packers. But that's quite a talent haul under any circumstances.
5. 2009: Another draft with a huge impact even if it only involved a few players. Nose tackle B.J. Raji was a major contributor on the 2010 Super Bowl championship team, linebacker Clay Matthews was as good as it gets as a pass rusher his first six seasons and T.J. Lang would become a Pro Bowl guard.
The bottom five
1. 1991: There's a reason why Ron Wolf was hired by the end of that year: In Braatz's final draft with the Packers, his first four picks were cornerback Vinnie Clark, nose tackle Esera Tuaolo, defensive end Don Davey and running back Chuck Webb.
2. 2004: The last time the Packers entrusted their head coach to double as general manager was Mike Sherman. He was a fine coach, but his four drafts in Green Bay were generally disastrous.
That was especially the case in 2004, when his top two picks were cornerbacks Ahmad Carroll and Joey Thomas and he traded up for punter B.J. Sander, who was so bad he didn't even punt in a regular-season game during his rookie season.
3. 1989: It was 30 years ago this month that the Packers used the second overall pick on offensive tackle Tony Mandarich, perhaps the biggest bust in NFL history. The only impact player from that draft turned out to be kicker Chris Jacke.
4. 1981: As pressure was at its most intense on Packers coach Bart Starr, he badly needed an infusion of talent. But one year after Bruce Clark, the fourth overall selection, stiffed the Packers, the Packers took a massive swing and a miss with their sixth overall pick — quarterback Rich Campbell.
5. 1969: The Lombardi Era was rapidly fading away and a franchise-changing draft was badly needed. Instead, head coach Phil Bengtson hastened his departure with defensive tackle Rich Moore (12th overall pick), offensive tackle Dave Bradley, wide receiver John Spilis and running back Perry Williams.
Ninth-round pick Dave Hampton would rush for 4,536 yards, 3,482 of which were with other teams.
