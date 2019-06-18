RACINE — An army of police and investigators from several jurisdictions were still on the scene early Tuesday morning at Teezers, a popular bar located at 1936 Lathrop Ave., where a person was reported shot Monday night during an apparent robbery.
The number of police personnel, including Racine Police Chief Art Howell and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, as well as the presence of mobile police command centers from Racine, Racine County and Kenosha County, demonstrated the intensity of the investigation and the gravity of the situation.
The call about a robbery at the bar came in at 9:40 p.m., and police radio reports indicated that a person was shot in the chest during the incident.
A suspect was reported fleeing from the scene in a northerly direction over a fence, police reported from the scene. A search of properties in an area encompassing several blocks near the bar was underway during the hours after the incident was reported.
According to bulletins sent out over police radio, the suspect was described as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a navy blue hoodie and a black bandanna at the time of the robbery.
No information was available late Monday night regarding the condition of the person who was shot. A Racine Fire Department ambulance was on scene until about 10:20 p.m. when it left the scene without its emergency lights on. No patient was observed being carried to the ambulance.
Dozens of police vehicles responded to the scene, including cars from Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and the Racine County Sheriff's Office, in addition, of course, to numerous City of Racine police units. Kenosha County Sheriff's units responded to the scene later. Several police K-9 units were also observed on scene.
Lathrop Avenue and Russet Street, a block west of Lathrop, were closed to through traffic in both directions from 19th Street to 21st Street during the course of the investigation. Dozens of spectators and media crews, kept behind police tape on the east side of Lathrop Avenue, watched police at work
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.