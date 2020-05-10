Perkins feels that 'nursing is a calling'

After her surgery, nurses cared for McMorris at her home until she reached her insurance limit. That’s when Perkins stepped in to help.

“Debbie volunteered to come and care for me as soon as I left the hospital at my home,” McMorris said. “She came every day after work, on her days off and on the weekends, to change my dressing on my wound for six months. She continued to give her services to me until I was completely healed. I am so grateful for her.”

“Debra is a true, dedicated health professional, and I am so thankful and grateful for her because she is knowledgeable, wise, compassionate, kind and loves helping the sick,” McMorris said. “She had a strong impact on my recovery, and I can’t say it enough how she helped me holistically.”

“I believe that she helps her patients from her heart,” McMorris said. “Every time I think of how she cared for me, tears still come to my eyes.

“I was honored to take care of my dear friend and do whatever was needed to get her back to her healthy self,” Perkins said. “She’s a blessing to so many people.”

Q: How did you become interested in nursing?