Perkins feels that 'nursing is a calling'

Debbie Perkins liked the law just fine.
She just didn’t love it.
It was nursing that grabbed her attention and filled her heart.
“As long as I can remember I have wanted to be a nurse,” said Perkins, who was born and raised in Racine. “My heart was always in nursing.”
After graduating from Park High School, Perkins worked as a legal secretary for attorney Theodore Harris until his death, then for the Thompson and Coates law firm for several years.
But those jobs didn’t satisfy her need to help people. She received a four-year nursing scholarship through Wheaton Franciscian healthcare while enrolled in the nursing program at UW-Parkside, a consortial program of UW-Milwaukee, and has been working as a nurse for the past 23 years.
She has worked as a triage nurse at Ascension for the past 18 years.
“Nursing is a calling,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like a job. It comes so naturally. I love helping others. I just love doing the work.”
Last summer, one of Perkins’ oldest friends, Teresa McMorris, got sick, had major surgery and faced a long recovery. “I have known Teresa for over 50 years,” Perkins said. “She is one of my best friends. Last summer she was very sick and I wanted to help her. Teresa loves to help others in any way she can and always goes the extra mile for others.”
After her surgery, nurses cared for McMorris at her home until she reached her insurance limit. That’s when Perkins stepped in to help.
“Debbie volunteered to come and care for me as soon as I left the hospital at my home,” McMorris said. “She came every day after work, on her days off and on the weekends, to change my dressing on my wound for six months. She continued to give her services to me until I was completely healed. I am so grateful for her.”
“Debra is a true, dedicated health professional, and I am so thankful and grateful for her because she is knowledgeable, wise, compassionate, kind and loves helping the sick,” McMorris said. “She had a strong impact on my recovery, and I can’t say it enough how she helped me holistically.”
“I believe that she helps her patients from her heart,” McMorris said. “Every time I think of how she cared for me, tears still come to my eyes.
“I was honored to take care of my dear friend and do whatever was needed to get her back to her healthy self,” Perkins said. “She’s a blessing to so many people.”
Q: How did you become interested in nursing?
A: I watched a TV show called “Julia” with Diana Carroll, who was a nurse. I was inspired by her character and purposed in my heart that I wanted to be a nurse at at early age.
Q: How has nursing changed with the coronavirus?
A: I feel we’re not building relationships with the patients that we were before because there’s less interaction. It’s a little less personal. Face-to-face visits are less if at all. We’re being replaced with telephone or video visits to decrease possible exposure of the COVID-19 to both patient and staff.
The protocols are constantly changing, which changes the way we do our jobs. We now wear masks and depending on what department you work in, you may wear goggles, gown and gloves. Before COVID-19, it was just scrubs in most cases. Now we are trying to take every precaution to protect ourselves. The use of PPE (personal protective equipment) and the conservation of PPE is different than what it used to be in the past. Now you’re given a mask to use and keep for the whole day.
The coronavirus is definitely monopolizing a lot of our conversations at work. I try to stay safe and keep a positive attitude. I pray daily and trust God that things will get better soon.
