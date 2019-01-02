1219-ROBBINS-MUG.jpg

Perione A. Robbins, 30, 3000 block of Elderberry Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (second and subsequent offense, repeater), resisting an officer (repeater).

