Perine leads No. 6 Gators past Virginia 36-28 in Orange Bowl

Lamical Perine scored on a 61-yard run in the opening minute and didn’t stop after that, totaling 181 yards rushing and receiving with three touchdowns Monday to help No. 6 Florida beat Virginia 36-28 in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Perine carried 13 times for a career-high 138 yards rushing at the end of a so-so senior season.

But Perine was too quick and speedy for the Cavaliers, as his dash through their secondary on the first series showed. He also scored on a 10-yard run, caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask and was chosen the game’s most valuable player.

The win means Florida (11-2), led by second-year coach Dan Mullen, will likely finish in the Top Ten in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09. The Cavaliers (9-5) lost their final two games, but still posted their highest win total since 2007.

Music City Bowl

LOUISVILLE 38, MISSISSIPPI STATE 28: Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 more, and Louisville capped coach Scott Satterfield’s debut season by beating Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.