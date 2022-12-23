'Perfect Wedding' coming to RTG in January

RACINE — In a chaotic beginning to anything but wedded bliss, “Perfect Wedding” is a full of a series of farcical change reactions at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., running Jan. 13-29.

The best day of Bill’s life starts off with a horrible twist. He wakes up in his bridal suite with a terrible hangover and a strange woman beside him. With his bride-to-be due to arrive any moment, panic ensues with mistaken identities, doors slammed, toilet brushes wielded and cake knives waved about. Between the groom, the bride, her mother, the best man, a maid and a secret girlfriend, will this hilarious tumble towards the aisle end in wedding bells or running for the hills?

Under the direction of Michael Clickner, the cast features Suzanne Maki as Rachel, Stephen Fletcher as Bill, Jacob Edwards as Tom, Kate May as Judy, Meghan Flynn as Julie and Barbi McGuire as Daphne.